24th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Ceasefire violations by SSPDF, SPLA-IO threat to peace accord – Monitoring body

Ceasefire violations by SSPDF, SPLA-IO threat to peace accord – Monitoring body

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers. Photo credit: Curtesy

Recent violations of the Ceasefire Agreement by SSPDF and SPLA-IO remain a threat to the 2018 peace agreement, the Ceasefire Monitoring body- CTSAM-VM has said.

The remarks came after fighting were reported between SSPDF and SPLM-IO in Upper Nile, Unity and Central Equatoria state respectively.

There has been an increase in armed conflict in parts of Upper Nile and Unity state between the rival’s forces.

CTSAM-VM cited fighting between the two SPLA-IO rival forces in Upper Nile state as a major concern.

The ceasefire monitoring body also said there have been reports of violations of ceasefire in Mir-Mir in Unity state.

The body says it will continue to monitor the overall security situation and reports of tension in order to encourage early mediation to prevent escalation.

In its meeting on Wednesday, the new chairperson of CTSAM-VM General Asrat Denero expressed concerns over what he described as violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Pertaining to the very critical issues of the permanent ceasefire there is concern that the ceasefire is under pressure and could be fracturing, there is an area where it has apparently been undermined since the last CTC meeting,” General Arst said.

CTSAM-VM is mandated by (IGAD) to monitor and verify the implementation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities as per the peace deal.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan 1

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, February 19, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Broke Elections Commission faces eviction over $540,000 rent arrears 3

Broke Elections Commission faces eviction over $540,000 rent arrears

Published Friday, February 18, 2022

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba 4

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

Published Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Governor Futuyo describes his cabinet as “politicians of stomach” 5

Governor Futuyo describes his cabinet as “politicians of stomach”

Published Friday, February 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published 7 hours ago

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published 7 hours ago

Mayor Allah-Jabu secures $4m to build ‘Modern Shopping Mall’ in the city

Published 8 hours ago

Ceasefire violations by SSPDF, SPLA-IO threat to peace accord – Monitoring body

Published 8 hours ago

Hundreds flee as cattle keepers displace villagers in Magwi

Published 9 hours ago

CES authorities searching for man suspected in crime spree

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.