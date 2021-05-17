CES governor suspends information minister

The governor of Central Equatoria State has indefinitely suspended the state information minister.

Emmanuel Anthony Adil issued the order on Sunday.

He did not however give reasons for the suspension.

Central Equatoria State Governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony has indefinitely suspended the Minister of Information and Communication, Paulino Lukudu Obede. No reasons cited. #SouthSudan #Juba #SSOT pic.twitter.com/phmlNV5Yr7 — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) May 17, 2021

Paulino Lukudu Obede was appointed Minister of Information and Communication for Central Equatoria State in February when the state government structures were formed.

He got the slot on the ticket of the Other Opposition Political Parties that are signatories to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Paulino is the leader of the United South Sudan Party a member of the National Alliance Political Parties under OPP.

The presidential order for the delegation of powers in February 2021 empowers state governors to swear into office the appointed officials in accordance with the provisions of the respective State Constitution and the Local Government Act 2009.

However, the order says the governors cannot appoint or remove a state official, which the revitalized peace agreement vests in the Presidency in a collegial manner with the parties to the agreement.

The order does not specify whether a state official can be suspended by a governor.

