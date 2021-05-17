17th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   CES governor suspends information minister

CES governor suspends information minister

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

Paulino Lukudu Obede is the leader of the South Sudan United Party, a member of the Other Opposition Political Parties/Courtesy photo.

The governor of Central Equatoria State has indefinitely suspended the state information minister.

Emmanuel Anthony Adil issued the order on Sunday.

He did not however give reasons for the suspension.

Paulino Lukudu Obede was appointed Minister of Information and Communication for Central Equatoria State in February when the state government structures were formed.

He got the slot on the ticket of the Other Opposition Political Parties that are signatories to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Paulino is the leader of the United South Sudan Party a member of the National Alliance Political Parties under OPP.

The presidential order for the delegation of powers in February 2021 empowers state governors to swear into office the appointed officials in accordance with the provisions of the respective State Constitution and the Local Government Act 2009.

However, the order says the governors cannot appoint or remove a state official, which the revitalized peace agreement vests in the Presidency in a collegial manner with the parties to the agreement.

The order does not specify whether a state official can be suspended by a governor.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes parliament 1

Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

NSS officer sentenced to five years in prison ‘for abuse of power’ 2

NSS officer sentenced to five years in prison ‘for abuse of power’

Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 3

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

May 17 declared public holiday to mark SPLA Day 4

May 17 declared public holiday to mark SPLA Day

Published 21 hours ago

Two civilians killed in NAS-SSPDF clashes in Kajo-keji 5

Two civilians killed in NAS-SSPDF clashes in Kajo-keji

Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two deaths, 25 accidents recorded in Juba over Eid

Published 4 mins ago

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published 1 hour ago

Igga leads S.Sudan delegation to Paris investment summit

Published 2 hours ago

Armed men kill 12 people in Abyei

Published 4 hours ago

Health ministry downsizes Covid-19 response force

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.