Chris Trott named UK Ambassador to Vatican

The outgoing British Ambassador to South Sudan has been named UK Ambassador to the Holy See – Vatican, the UK Foreign Office has announced.

Chris Trott, 54, has been in Juba since 2019 as UK Ambassador to the country.

Before that, he was the UK’s special representative for Sudan and South Sudan.

An Africa expert, he has served as ambassador to Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde, and Guinea-Bissau, along with a four-year stint in Cape Town as Consul General.

His background in Africa will be welcomed by the Holy See which has long worked to mediate conflicts in the continent alongside supporting the fast-growing Catholic communities.

According to the International Catholic News Weekly, South Sudan is a priority for Rome.

Pope Francis has worked closely with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in trying to help end the country’s long-running civil war.

Francis and Archbishop Welby have for some time indicated their desire to make a historic joint trip to South Sudan and last year hosted a retreat for the country’s leaders in the Vatican.

At the end of the retreat, the Pope dramatically kissed the feet of the South Sudanese leaders in an appeal for them to reach a peace deal.

Mr. Trott’s appointment looks designed to help support these efforts.

Following his announcement, the new ambassador Twitted that he looks forward to working with the Vatican to “provide support to the people of South Sudan in their quest for peace!”

“Having worked closely with the Vatican on its African agenda over recent years I look forward to expanding my discussions to encompass the full range of issues that affect the world and its people – from poverty to conflict, from justice to climate change,” the ambassador explained in a statement.

“His Holiness Pope Francis is one of the world’s most influential leaders and I look forward to having the opportunity to work with the Vatican on all the challenges facing the world today.”

Mr. Trott will take up his position in the summer of 2021, and succeeds Ambassador Sally Axworthy who has been in post since September 2016.

Catholic News Weekly – The Tablet says Ambassador Sally is a respected diplomat in Rome who is credited with having worked productively with the Holy See on a range of issues.

Ambassador Trott has been a diplomat since 1991 and, along with Africa, his postings include Burma, Japan, Afghanistan, and the South Pacific.

Mr. Jonny Baxter has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to South Sudan in succession to Mr. Christ Trott.

Mr. Baxter who will take up his appointment during January 2021, brings with him a wealth of diplomatic and development experience, having served in Sudan, Iraq, Guyana, and Tanzania.

His most recent role was Deputy Director, Finance and Performance in London. He also served as Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Development.

“I am delighted to be taking up this role in South Sudan, and returning to a place I have visited many times. I look forward to working with the government and people of South Sudan to the best interests of both our countries.” Mr. Baxter said upon taking up his appointment.