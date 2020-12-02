2nd December 2020
CECAFA U-20: S.Sudan finishes in third place

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan U20 players celebrate the second goal against Kenya U20. Credit|

South Sudan finished in the third position at the CECAFA U-20 zonal Africa Cup of Nation U-20 qualifiers in Tanzania.

The Bright Stars U20 beat their Kenyan counterparts 2-0 in the third playoff game on Wednesday.

Two first-half goals from Philip Biajo in the 2nd Minute and Nelson Elia in the 40th minute gave the young bright Stars their second victory at the tournament.

Philip Biajo who step in for injured Dani Lual never disappoint the call up for the assignment, he put the ball past the Kenyan goalkeeper within two minutes of the first half.

South Sudan who conceded the first goal of the tournament on Monday against Tanzania in the semi-final gave away their lead against the Kenyans in the 10th minute when Nicholas Ochieng beat a poor manned defense to slot home.

However, Nelson Elia who came in for the suspended Wayi Luka who picked up a red card in the game against Tanzania scored 5 minutes to half time break to put South Sudan ahead.

This the second time South Sudan is participating in the U-20 AFCON qualifiers for the CECAFA region.

Last year the young Bright Stars lost to Sudan in at the quarterfinal stage in a tournament staged in Uganda.

It is also the first time South Sudan finished in the third position at any competitive football tournament since attaining her independence in 2011.

