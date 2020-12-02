You are here: Home | National News | Sports | CECAFA U-20: S.Sudan finishes in third place
South Sudan finished in the third position at the CECAFA U-20 zonal Africa Cup of Nation U-20 qualifiers in Tanzania.
The Bright Stars U20 beat their Kenyan counterparts 2-0 in the third playoff game on Wednesday.
Two first-half goals from Philip Biajo in the 2nd Minute and Nelson Elia in the 40th minute gave the young bright Stars their second victory at the tournament.
Philip Biajo who step in for injured Dani Lual never disappoint the call up for the assignment, he put the ball past the Kenyan goalkeeper within two minutes of the first half.
South Sudan who conceded the first goal of the tournament on Monday against Tanzania in the semi-final gave away their lead against the Kenyans in the 10th minute when Nicholas Ochieng beat a poor manned defense to slot home.
However, Nelson Elia who came in for the suspended Wayi Luka who picked up a red card in the game against Tanzania scored 5 minutes to half time break to put South Sudan ahead.
This the second time South Sudan is participating in the U-20 AFCON qualifiers for the CECAFA region.
Last year the young Bright Stars lost to Sudan in at the quarterfinal stage in a tournament staged in Uganda.
It is also the first time South Sudan finished in the third position at any competitive football tournament since attaining her independence in 2011.
Published 1 min ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 14 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.