13th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Compaoré to be charged over Sankara murder

Compaoré to be charged over Sankara murder

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

A bronze statue of Thomas Sankara at his memorial at the Conseil de l'Entente in the capital, Ouagadougou/Getty Images

Blaise Compaore, the former president of Burkina Faso, is to stand trial for the murder of Thomas Sankara, the man who he ousted in 1987, a military tribunal has announced.

Mr Compaore was forced into exile in 2014 after he attempted to change the law to extend his rule. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2015.

A military tribunal on Tuesday indicted him for “attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of corpse.”

Thirteen other people were among those charged along with the former president.

Sankara, often called the African Che Guevara, was a hugely popular leader and has become a cult figure.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes 1

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

Bilpam deploys force along highways 2

Bilpam deploys force along highways

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 4

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 5

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published 8 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir gets vaccinated against dreaded disease

Published 3 hours ago

Compaoré to be charged over Sankara murder

Published 4 hours ago

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published 8 hours ago

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published 8 hours ago

EU concerned over suppression of peaceful protests in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

Woman shot dead in front of her children in Kuajok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.