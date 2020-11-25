Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

The first vice president says he is confident that the revitalized peace agreement will be fully realized despite the slow pace of its implementation.

Dr. Riek Machar, who spoke publicly for the first time since returning to Juba in February, reassured the public that he is still committed to the terms of the agreement.

He urged everyone to do their part to sustain peace and security across the country.

“We are now implementing the peace agreement. It is slow, but I want to assure you that I am confident that we will succeed in implementing it fully,” Dr Machar said during the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan and Sudan in Juba on Monday.

On 20 November, President Salva Kiir also made assurances that the country would not return to war.

But both leaders have not been able to settle on a candidate for the governorship of Upper Nile state.

President Kiir wants Dr. Machar to sign a handwritten undertaking letter for the appointment of General Johnson Olony.

Kiir, who is still reluctant in naming Olony as the governor, said such a letter would hold Machar responsible should any conflict arise at a later date.

However, the SPLM-IO rejected the idea, saying it is contrary to the provisions of the peace agreement.

Both leaders have, however, pledged to implement the agreement to the latter.

In reaction, the executive director of Organization for Responsive Governance says such commitments should be matched with tangible actions.

Rajab Muhandist argues that promises of a “no return to war” alone are not enough.

