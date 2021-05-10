Construction of airspace, aviation control facilities ongoing

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan has unveiled pictorials of the ongoing construction of the Air Traffic Management (ATM) system in South Sudan.

According to Ambassador Hua Ning, the construction workers are building an independent, stable, and reliable ATM system in several parts of the country.

They include; one ATM Center in Juba, one Navigation System for Airports and Routes, including 2 DVOR-DME stations in Malakal and Wau.

A Surveillance System for Routes and Airspace, including 3 radar stations and ADS-B equipment is also being constructed in Juba, Wau, and Malakal.

It shall also include one Communication Network System, 6 VHF stations and HF station; a new Control Tower in Juba; one Normal Weather Observation System in Malakal Airport, Calibration Flight Test and Staff Training.

Ambassador Ning stated that when completed, the project will help South Sudan to manage its airspace, improve aviation safety, and generate considerable non-oil revenues.

