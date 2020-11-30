30th November 2020
Construction of Juba-Lokichoggio highway kicks off

Author: Okto Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

Commercial trucks struggling on Juba-Nadapal highway during a rainy season. [File Photo]

The construction of the 420-kilometer Juba-Lokichoggio highway has officially begun, the managing director of the winner’s company, Key Weas has said.

The road which links South Sudan to the Kenyan town of Lokichoggio is expected to provide direct access to the seaport of Mombasa.

The road, of which the construction begins at Nesitu near Juba city, shall transverse through Lirya, Torit, Loriyok, Kapoeta, Narus, Hiyala, Lobira, and is expected to end at Nadapal near the border between Kenya and South Sudan.

Speaking to the state-run Television – SSBC, the managing director of the winner’s company, Key Weas says the work on the road has started.

“Work has started on the highway and the community along the high-way is positive of the ongoing work,” said the managing director of the winner’s company.

“The road is one of the infrastructures that are very important for all countries not only for South Sudan if the high-way is goods, but the country development will also grow faster.”

For his part, the Director-General in the Eastern Equatoria State Ministry of Roads and Bridges, Norman Gideon, says the road will create employment opportunities for young people.

“The citizens are very impressed and everybody is impressed because of the high speed of the construction which they have never expected before,” said the Director-General in the Eastern Equatoria State’s Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

“We feel that we are seeing the development and we feel that the expectation of citizen is being met.”

 The 420-kilometer project is expected to be completed in five years.

30th November 2020

