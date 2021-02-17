Coronavirus: S.Sudan registers 4 new deaths, highest since pandemic hit

South Sudan has registered its highest number of coronavirus fatalities after four people died between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health Wednesday confirmed 212 new cases and 4 deaths in 24 hours.

Two people are still in critical condition, while four others being monitored under severe condition.

Out of 765 samples tested, 212 results indicated positive.

Of the confirmed cases, 49 are from the government’s public health laboratory, 1 from Nimule, 1 from Torit, 2 from Kapoeta, 1 from Maban, 1 from Nzara, and 111 from the private clinic, Med Blue.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 6,084 and the total number of deaths to 83.

Those who have recovered are now 3,829.

South Sudan has so far conducted more than 100,000 coronavirus test since the beginning of the outbreak in April last year.

But the infections are on the rise despite a ban on all social gatherings and church services.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to strictly practise social distancing, wearing of facemask, handwashing or sanitizing.

The public has been advised to avoid businesses that attract crowds including shisha stalls, bars, night clubs, birthday parties, betting, cards, and dominos.

Boda-bodas have been ordered to carry cargo or strictly one passenger wearing a face mask, and public buses are permitted to take passengers to half capacity.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

