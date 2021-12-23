23rd December 2021
Covid-19: People with disabilities worry over partial lockdown

Author: Hellen Samuel | Published: 8 hours ago

File Photo: Hakim Chipuonyich is the Executive Director for the Disabled Agency for Rehabilitation and Development or DARD - credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Sep. 2021

The current partial lockdown in Juba will negatively impact people with disabilities since their livelihood depends on the markets and other public places.

This is according to an activist for the people with disabilities, Hakim Chipuonyich.

These include the widows and orphans.

Hakim Chipuonyich is the Executive Director for the Disabled Agency for Rehabilitation and Development or DARD.

He says the government should have made some plans first to avoid hurting vulnerable groups.

“Majority of our members who will be negatively impacted by this partial lockdown are persons with disabilities,” Hakim told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

“The widows and orphans among other groups, their livelihood is always hanging on the markets and other public places.”

This week, the National Taskforce on Coronavirus has re-introduced a partial lockdown measure after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. 

The Vice President for Service Cluster says in an attempt to contain the resurgence of the virus, the government has banned all social gatherings.

