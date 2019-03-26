26th March 2019
Tonj to investigate death of school girls

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Students of Don Bosco Secondary School march during an event in Tonj town. Photo: Tonj State Ministry of General Education and Instructions.

The Governor of Tonj State has formed a committee to investigate the death of 3 students who were caught up in a fire incident at a Don Bosco school week ago.

According to a press release from Don Bosco Mission in Tonj State, the incident happened on Thursday night last week.

The deceased -all school girls -succumbed to severe injuries they sustained from the inferno that erupted at the Don Bosco old mission girl’s dormitory. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

A fact-finding committee is expected to complete and submit its report within a week.

The State government said the 3 girls were the only victims of the incident.

“The rest of the girls survived from the burning of the dormitory,” said William Wol, State Minister of Information told Eye radio.

