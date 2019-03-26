26th March 2019
Calm restored on a contested island between E.Lakes & Jonglei

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 mins ago

File: Village in the swamps of the White Nile near Bor, Jonglei, South Sudan

Calm has reportedly returned to Jorwai, a fishing island in the Nile river -a week after armed youth groups from Jonglei and Eastern Lakes States clashed over it.

Both youths from Jonglei and Eastern Lakes claim ownership of the island.

According to reports, some armed youth have been forcefully collecting taxes from fishermen saying the area belongs to them, hence resulting in fighting.

The clashes left two people dead and five others injured.

“The territory doesn’t belong to any State -especially [within] the Nile river, but the land along the river can be discussed when the border commission starts their work,” Phillip Aguer, Jonglei State governor told reporters in Bor.

He said the collection of any form of tax along the Nile is the responsibility of the National government.

“The best is to have police especially national police because Nile transport is national. We are [also] trying to get the government military instead of the armed group that will be collecting revenue, instead of those charging people by force at the river,” Aguer added.

