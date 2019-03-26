26th March 2019
CTSAMM reports more clashes around Yei River

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 mins ago

CTSAM-VM chairperson, Desta Abiche, and members of the body during media briefing in Juba in Jan/Photo @Eye Radio

The ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAMM says it has recorded violations of cessation of hostilities agreement by both armed groups over the last few months.

It says this happened mainly in Yei River State.

CTSAMM said most of the clashes involved government, one of its peace partners, and an opposition group that did not sign up to the revitalized peace agreement.

The monitoring body also said it was able to gather the current report, despite accessibility and financial challenges.

“Since the last Board meeting there were 10 incidents of denial by the SSPDF/NSS and 2 by the SPLM/A-IO,” CTSAMM reported.

“The representatives of the parties agreed to take action against those commanders who continue to deny access for force verification.”

Major-General Desta Abiche, CTSAMM chairperson also raised concerns over continued incidents of sexual gender-based violence in South Sudan. He said the incidents have continued unabated.

“We reported at the last Board meeting that CTSAMVM verified allegations of rape by SSPDF soldiers in Karpeto, Lobonok, Central Equatoria on 18 January 2019,” he said.

Major-General Desta Abiche was speaking in Juba this morning during CTSAMM’s 5th board meeting.

