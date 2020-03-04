Delay all travels to S Sudan, Juba tells Beijing

Juba has told the Beijing to delay the coming of their nationals to South Sudan until the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

South Sudan had maintained that it will would suspend movements between China and the country due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 92,000 cases of the virus of which more than 80,000 are in China.

The virus which originated in China in December 2019 has spread to many countries, including six African countries.

But so far, there is no reported case of the virus in the East African region.

Last week, the South Sudanese Ambassador to China said they would not repatriate South Sudan students who are currently under scholarship in China because of the virus.

“It’s those who have gone home for holidays or any other reason or who have plans to visit South Sudan,” Dr Makur Koryom said on Tuesday.

“The travels have to be delayed until such a time when the situation is better than it is today.”

He added that the South Sudanese students in China will also have to wait until the outbreak is contained if they want to return to South Sudan.

“That message also goes to our citizens who have plans to travel to China or those who are in China and wish to come back to South Sudan.”

There are 25 South Sudanese students in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus.