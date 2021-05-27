27th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Don’t be an obstacle to aid delivery in your area, youth told

Don’t be an obstacle to aid delivery in your area, youth told

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Some 550 metric tons of food, enough to feed 33,000 food insecure people for one month, were looted or destroyed in Gumuruk in Greater Jonglei in the first two weeks of May during the latest bout of violence | Credit | WFP

An official from the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission has cautioned youth against being an obstacle to service delivery in their communities.

The statement comes amid reports of attack on humanitarian workers in the country.

Last week, unidentified people attacked Dr. Louise Edward at the Primary Health Care in Panyijiar County, Unity State.

Late Edward was deployed at the facility by the International Rescue Committee when he was killed.

Recently, Amono Anna Clara, a medical nurse under Cordaid was also killed in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State.

Santino Bol, deputy chairperson of the Relief and rehabilitation Commission, says they are engaging the partners to ensure that young people are supported to create jobs for themselves.

“We are talking with partners and our government that we must have a consideration on how best youth can be empowered to do their own things – to produce their own food, to make their own businesses,” revealed.

“Without that, employment alone cannot take all the millions of youth who need jobs in this country.”

Most of the attacks occurred after youth had written letters, suggesting that they were being discriminated against by organizations in their home states.

Others threatened to harm non-natives working in their home states.

Besides, a recent clashes in the Pibor Administrative Area led to looting of food assistance that was provided for by the World Food Program there.

The hostility against aid workers made IRC suspend its operations in Panyijiar, Unity State.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case 1

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections 2

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published Friday, May 21, 2021

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen 3

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Published Sunday, May 23, 2021

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague 4

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague

Published Monday, May 24, 2021

Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely 5

Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely

Published Thursday, May 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC Secretary-General speaks to Eye Radio on regional intergration

Published 28 mins ago

‘Reckless’ driving claims 8 lives in Lakes

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t urged to consider growing inter-communal violence a national crisis

Published 7 hours ago

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published 8 hours ago

Coronavirus frontline workers stage nation-wide pay strike

Published 8 hours ago

Don’t be an obstacle to aid delivery in your area, youth told

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.