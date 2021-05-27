Don’t be an obstacle to aid delivery in your area, youth told

An official from the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission has cautioned youth against being an obstacle to service delivery in their communities.

The statement comes amid reports of attack on humanitarian workers in the country.

Last week, unidentified people attacked Dr. Louise Edward at the Primary Health Care in Panyijiar County, Unity State.

Late Edward was deployed at the facility by the International Rescue Committee when he was killed.

Recently, Amono Anna Clara, a medical nurse under Cordaid was also killed in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State.

Santino Bol, deputy chairperson of the Relief and rehabilitation Commission, says they are engaging the partners to ensure that young people are supported to create jobs for themselves.

“We are talking with partners and our government that we must have a consideration on how best youth can be empowered to do their own things – to produce their own food, to make their own businesses,” revealed.

“Without that, employment alone cannot take all the millions of youth who need jobs in this country.”

Most of the attacks occurred after youth had written letters, suggesting that they were being discriminated against by organizations in their home states.

Others threatened to harm non-natives working in their home states.

Besides, a recent clashes in the Pibor Administrative Area led to looting of food assistance that was provided for by the World Food Program there.

The hostility against aid workers made IRC suspend its operations in Panyijiar, Unity State.

