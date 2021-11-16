16th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Egypt donates 3 ambulances equipped with medical supplies

Egypt donates 3 ambulances equipped with medical supplies

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 mins ago

Once of the ambulances donated by Egyptian government being off-loaded from cargo aircraft at Juba International Airport - 16 Nov. 2021 | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The government of Egypt on Tuesday donated three ambulances equipped with medical items to the South Sudan health sector.

Last week, the Egyptian government donated 12 tons of assorted food items including, sugar, pasta, and noodles to flood-victims in the country.

The acting Egyptian ambassador to South Sudan, Ahmed Sobhi Suleiman, said it is part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to support South Sudan in all vital sectors.

“The health sector is very important and Egypt will continue to support South Sudan in every important and vital sector,” Ambassador Ahmed said.

“With the arrival of these three ambulances is a big milestone in the effort and the work we will continue to support the government of South Sudan in building capacity and again provide all necessary equipment and logistics for the health sector for the people of South Sudan.”

For his part, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Deng Dau Deng, acknowledged the receipt of the donation.

“We have received three ambulances equipped to respond to emergency situations. If you have an oxygen problem then it can respond to it. It also tests the sugar and blood pressure and also can rescue if there is a problem,” Deng said.

“Ambulances can help doctors and they will be able to operate and undertake a lot of needs within this particular ambulance. They can rush the individual to the hospital and they can also treat a person while he is inside.”

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 1

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan 2

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 3

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 4

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 5

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Egypt donates 3 ambulances equipped with medical supplies

Published 2 mins ago

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction

Published 7 mins ago

Renk traders count looses as fire destroys fuel deport

Published 2 hours ago

First batch of students from Ethiopia’s Amhara region arrives in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Sweden charges 2 oil executives for war crimes in Unity State

Published 3 hours ago

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.