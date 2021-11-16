Egypt donates 3 ambulances equipped with medical supplies

The government of Egypt on Tuesday donated three ambulances equipped with medical items to the South Sudan health sector.



Last week, the Egyptian government donated 12 tons of assorted food items including, sugar, pasta, and noodles to flood-victims in the country.

The acting Egyptian ambassador to South Sudan, Ahmed Sobhi Suleiman, said it is part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to support South Sudan in all vital sectors.

“The health sector is very important and Egypt will continue to support South Sudan in every important and vital sector,” Ambassador Ahmed said.

“With the arrival of these three ambulances is a big milestone in the effort and the work we will continue to support the government of South Sudan in building capacity and again provide all necessary equipment and logistics for the health sector for the people of South Sudan.”

For his part, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Deng Dau Deng, acknowledged the receipt of the donation.

“We have received three ambulances equipped to respond to emergency situations. If you have an oxygen problem then it can respond to it. It also tests the sugar and blood pressure and also can rescue if there is a problem,” Deng said.

“Ambulances can help doctors and they will be able to operate and undertake a lot of needs within this particular ambulance. They can rush the individual to the hospital and they can also treat a person while he is inside.”

