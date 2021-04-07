7th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Emeritus Archbishop Lukudu to be laid to rest Friday

Emeritus Archbishop Lukudu to be laid to rest Friday

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

Retired Archbishop Paulino Lukudu died in Nairobi, on April 5, 2021 /Courtesy

The body of the Emeritus Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro will be laid to rest at Saint Theresa Kator Cathedral on Friday in Juba.

According to the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, the body of the late will arrive at Juba International Airport tomorrow (Thursday) at 9 am.

A series of funeral and religious rites will take place at Saint Theresa Cathedral, including an overnight vigil.

“Tomorrow, the first mass will be at 5 pm at the Cathedral and then from there at 7 in the evening we will be having trans-night mass,” Father Maurice Felix, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Juba told Eye Radio.

“The following day (Friday), we will start the mass at 10:00 am, then we will continue with the mass until the burial.”

His Eminence Cardinal Zubeir Wako will lead the prayers on Friday. The burial will take place within St. Theresa Kator Cathedral.

President Salva Kiir is expected to attend the event that will conclude with the burial of Archbishop Paolino Lukudu.

The late Archbishop died on Monday at a hospital in the Kenyan capital Nairobi after developing some health complications.

He was 81 years old.

Popular Stories
Banks ordered to use one exchange rate 1

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate

Published Friday, April 2, 2021

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road 2

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny 3

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t 4

‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

NRA withdraws a company’s license over fraud 5

NRA withdraws a company’s license over fraud

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Emeritus Archbishop Lukudu to be laid to rest Friday

Published 4 hours ago

Bilpam deploys force along highways

Published 7 hours ago

Sudan wants Ethiopian peacekeepers out of Abyei

Published 8 hours ago

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies

Published 8 hours ago

AfDB distances from JEDCO’s ongoing power cuts

Published 9 hours ago

Legislator wants ‘de-escalation’ forces deployed at Warrap, Unity borders

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.