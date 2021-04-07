Emeritus Archbishop Lukudu to be laid to rest Friday

The body of the Emeritus Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro will be laid to rest at Saint Theresa Kator Cathedral on Friday in Juba.

According to the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, the body of the late will arrive at Juba International Airport tomorrow (Thursday) at 9 am.

A series of funeral and religious rites will take place at Saint Theresa Cathedral, including an overnight vigil.

“Tomorrow, the first mass will be at 5 pm at the Cathedral and then from there at 7 in the evening we will be having trans-night mass,” Father Maurice Felix, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Juba told Eye Radio.

“The following day (Friday), we will start the mass at 10:00 am, then we will continue with the mass until the burial.”

His Eminence Cardinal Zubeir Wako will lead the prayers on Friday. The burial will take place within St. Theresa Kator Cathedral.



President Salva Kiir is expected to attend the event that will conclude with the burial of Archbishop Paolino Lukudu.

The late Archbishop died on Monday at a hospital in the Kenyan capital Nairobi after developing some health complications.

He was 81 years old.

