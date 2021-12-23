23rd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Ethiopian gov’t ready to find peaceful solution to Tigray conflict

Ethiopian gov’t ready to find peaceful solution to Tigray conflict

Authors: Lugala Mulai | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

H.E. Ambassador Nebil Mahdi, Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan - credit | Ethiopian Embassy in Juba

The Ethiopian government is ready to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region and the neighboring states, the Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan has said.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday in Juba, Ambassador Nebil Mahdi, says Ethiopia is currently working hard to deliver humanitarian aid to Tigray, and more than two million others in Afar and Amhara.

Nebil points out that his government is ready to initiate a national dialogue from which they expect to serve as a vital platform to create a national consensus.

“The government of Ethiopia is adhering to a peaceful solution to the conflict, concurrently it is also working hard to deliver humanitarian aid to Tigray and more than two million others in Afar and Amhara,” Amb Nebil Mahdi told the press in Juba on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian diplomat appreciated President Kiir’s efforts for initiating mediation.

“The President has previously shown his dedication for regional peace by successfully organizing the Sudanese peace talks here in Juba during his recent meeting with our deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Mr. Demeke Makonen in Juba to advance the peace agenda there,” said Nabil.

“The government of Ethiopia has also initiated a national dialogue from which we expect it to serve as a vital platform to create a national consensus by allowing all stakeholders to discuss any agenda including controversial constitutional elements.”

Nebil assured his embassy’s commitment to continue the strong bilateral ties between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away 1

Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 2

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave 3

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Kiir is not ready to work with me – Nyenagwek 4

Kiir is not ready to work with me – Nyenagwek

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife 5

Police officer from diplomatic unit arrested for murder of wife

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Impact Health Organization event stopped for bypassing state authorities

Published 8 hours ago

Covid-19: People with disabilities worry over partial lockdown

Published 8 hours ago

Security forces arrest 10 youth including female journalist in Kapoeta

Published 8 hours ago

Ethiopian gov’t ready to find peaceful solution to Tigray conflict

Published 8 hours ago

IDPs with V8s grabbing our ancestral land, say Garbo–Wurnyak village Chiefs

Published 11 hours ago

2 deaths, 273 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.