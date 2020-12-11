11th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Ex-lawmaker loses three relatives in Cueibet skirmishes

Ex-lawmaker loses three relatives in Cueibet skirmishes

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Cueibet

A former member of parliament of the defunct Gok state legislative assembly says he has lost three relatives, including his brother, in a renewed violence following the killing of Cueibet director of prisons on Tuesday.

42-year-old Makol Mathiang was shot dead at around 7 PM while returning home from duty.

He had gone to visit inmates when he got attacked, 50 meters away from Mayath prison. Mathiang was a Major in the prisons service.

According to Machar Mourwel, a former MP in the defunct Gok state, the late Mathiag’s assailants’ attackers reportedly fled to their village.

On Wednesday, clashes reportedly erupted after members of the deceased family traced the suspects to their area.

Jok Ayom, who lost three relatives in the skirmishes, says the security situation in Cueibet County has worsened.

“People are killing themselves in this inter-communal conflict. My brother, my nephew, and my uncle’s father have been killed,” Ayom told Eye Radio.

The fighting has escalated to include four sections of Cueibet, namely; Duony, Ayiel, Waat-Adol and Mayath areas.

For his part, the deputy speaker of the defunct Gok state, Riak Matheen Riak, also confirmed the fighting.

“I don’t know what the situation will look like, because there is no intervention from the government. There is an absence of the army on the ground,” he said.

Communal fights have persisted in Lakes state despite an ongoing peaceful disarmament exercise declared by President Salva Kiir in August.

Officials say the exercise has not been effective in reducing the level of violence mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land disputes.

In October alone, the number of people killed fighting in Cueibet County was more than 11.

The fighting was triggered by killing of a woman in a night robbery in an area called Agang-rial.

The Human Rights Commission say the nature of the intercommunal conflicts has taken on an increasingly militarized character with military-style tactics and military-grade weapons.

Local leaders in Lakes state have been consistently calling for the forceful disarmament in the area to end the cycle of violence there.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji 1

‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji

Published Friday, December 4, 2020

Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic 2

Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020

VP Taban Deng wants Juba airport redesigned 3

VP Taban Deng wants Juba airport redesigned

Published Saturday, December 5, 2020

Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31 4

Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31

Published Monday, December 7, 2020

Degree holder finds joy in making chapatis 5

Degree holder finds joy in making chapatis

Published Sunday, December 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award

Published 50 mins ago

Another officer threatens to kill over Renk land dispute

Published 4 hours ago

Ex-lawmaker loses three relatives in Cueibet skirmishes

Published 4 hours ago

Guterres reiterates call to end human rights abuse

Published 23 hours ago

Cueibet prisons director killed in revenge attack

Published 23 hours ago

Abiy, Kenyatta note significant progress in Lapsset actualization

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.