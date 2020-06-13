You are here: Home | Humanitarian | Interviews | Justice | EXCLUSIVE: UNMISS Human Rights Director speaks on violence across S.Sudan
Eugene Nindorera – Director- Human Rights Division –UNMISS speaks about the latest report on violence affecting civilians in South Sudan.
In the interview, Mr. Nindorera highlighted the causes of the recent violent clashes reported in some parts of the country, the magnitude to which it intensified and how it has impacted on the civil population.
More in the interview with Eye radio’s Okot Emmanuel.
Interview with Eugene Nindorera – Director- Human Rights Division –UNMISS talking about the latest report on violence affecting civilians in South Sudan – Part 1″
Interview with Eugene Nindorera – Director- Human Rights Division –UNMISS talking about the latest report on violence affecting civilians in South Sudan – Part 2:
