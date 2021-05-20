Female journalists told to report sexual harassment at workplaces

A veteran journalist has cautioned female journalists against accepting favors while seeking job opportunities in the media sector.

“Do not let anyone give you a job because he wants to have an affair with you, Ann Nimiriano, editor-in-chief of the Juba Monitor newspaper, told female journalists.

She encouraged female media practitioners to report any case of sexual harassment to the relevant authorities.

Ten young female journalists are attending a career guidance mentorship program in Juba to help improve on their skills.

They were drawn from various media houses and media training institutions.

The four-month initiative allows senior female media professionals to share their experiences with young journalists.

The program includes training on proper coverage of gender-based violence stories for both print and broadcast media.

During their engagement, most of the participants repeatedly mentioned issues of sexual harassment and gender biases as some of the challenges facing female journalists.

They also cited a lack of support for journalism by parents and poor incentives as issues discouraging women’s engagement in the media sector.

In response, Nimiriano, who is among those facilitating the training, encouraged female journalists to speak up against any violation of their rights.

“You are the one who made the choice to be a journalist; and if you encounter any problem, you should know where to report for solutions,” Nimiriano added.

In previous events, some female journalists said they had been experienced sexual harassment in the hands of their senior male colleagues or employers.

However, some of them chose to keep quiet for fear of possible reprisals.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter