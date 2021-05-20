20th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Female journalists told to report sexual harassment at workplaces

Female journalists told to report sexual harassment at workplaces

Author: Hellen Samuel | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudanese reporters cover an event | file photo

A veteran journalist has cautioned female journalists against accepting favors while seeking job opportunities in the media sector.

“Do not let anyone give you a job because he wants to have an affair with you, Ann Nimiriano, editor-in-chief of the Juba Monitor newspaper, told female journalists.

She encouraged female media practitioners to report any case of sexual harassment to the relevant authorities.

Ten young female journalists are attending a career guidance mentorship program in Juba to help improve on their skills.

They were drawn from various media houses and media training institutions.

The four-month initiative allows senior female media professionals to share their experiences with young journalists.

The program includes training on proper coverage of gender-based violence stories for both print and broadcast media.

During their engagement, most of the participants repeatedly mentioned issues of sexual harassment and gender biases as some of the challenges facing female journalists.

They also cited a lack of support for journalism by parents and poor incentives as issues discouraging women’s engagement in the media sector.

In response, Nimiriano, who is among those facilitating the training, encouraged female journalists to speak up against any violation of their rights.

“You are the one who made the choice to be a journalist; and if you encounter any problem, you should know where to report for solutions,” Nimiriano added.

In previous events, some female journalists said they had been experienced sexual harassment in the hands of their senior male colleagues or employers.

However, some of them chose to keep quiet for fear of possible reprisals.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 2

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 3

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published 24 hours ago

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 4

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Female journalists told to report sexual harassment at workplaces

Published 1 min ago

Egyptian police detain two more suspects in the Akok case

Published 2 hours ago

Mvolo family survives lightning strike

Published 2 hours ago

Sherikat incident: five men to spend 10 years in prison

Published 4 hours ago

US vows to keep helping S Sudan address food insecurity

Published 8 hours ago

Immigration boss sacked

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.