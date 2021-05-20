Egyptian police detain two more suspects in the Akok case

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the harassment and abuse of South Sudanese teenagers in Egypt.

“He appointed a finger at the men after police lined them up for identification,” Karisio Akama Giovanni, a South Sudanese community representative, told Eye Radio via phone from Cairo.

On May 2, a South Sudanese boy and two of his cousin-sisters were attacked by unruly Egyptian boys and an older woman in Cairo.

The teens were on their way to attend a birthday party at their aunt’s house when they were assaulted by knife-wielding Egyptian boys.

According Akok Kuol Kuol,14, the local boys – with the help of an older woman – sexually abused one of his cousins after asking her to undress.

The older woman is accused of cutting off the hair of the young girls.

Last week, the Public Prosecutor in Cairo questioned four suspects who were arrested by the Egyptian authorities.

They included two boys who captured the incident on a phone camera, the older woman, and a South Sudanese priest accused of inciting the teenagers to report the case as rape.

The teenagers had alleged that the little girl was raped by the attackers. But some of the suspects were said to be at large.

However, Akama said on Tuesday (unnamed) two of the suspects who sexually abused the South Sudanese girls have been arrested.

“The police put the suspects in custody and asked Akok’s sisters to also identify the suspects, and they confirmed the suspects,” Akama added.

