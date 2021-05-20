20th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Egyptian police detain two more suspects in the Akok case

Egyptian police detain two more suspects in the Akok case

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Symbol of Justice.

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the harassment and abuse of South Sudanese teenagers in Egypt.

“He appointed a finger at the men after police lined them up for identification,” Karisio Akama Giovanni, a South Sudanese community representative, told Eye Radio via phone from Cairo.

On May 2, a South Sudanese boy and two of his cousin-sisters were attacked by unruly Egyptian boys and an older woman in Cairo.

The teens were on their way to attend a birthday party at their aunt’s house when they were assaulted by knife-wielding Egyptian boys.

According Akok Kuol Kuol,14, the local boys – with the help of an older woman – sexually abused one of his cousins after asking her to undress.

The older woman is accused of cutting off the hair of the young girls.

Last week, the Public Prosecutor in Cairo questioned four suspects who were arrested by the Egyptian authorities.

They included two boys who captured the incident on a phone camera, the older woman, and a South Sudanese priest accused of inciting the teenagers to report the case as rape.

The teenagers had alleged that the little girl was raped by the attackers. But some of the suspects were said to be at large.

However,  Akama said on Tuesday (unnamed) two of the suspects who sexually abused the South Sudanese girls have been arrested.

“The police put the suspects in custody and asked Akok’s sisters to also identify the suspects, and they confirmed the suspects,” Akama added.

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Under the Tree

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 2

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 3

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published 22 hours ago

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 4

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Egyptian police detain two more suspects in the Akok case

Published 1 min ago

Mvolo family survives lightning strike

Published 14 mins ago

Sherikat incident: five men to spend 10 years in prison

Published 2 hours ago

US vows to keep helping S Sudan address food insecurity

Published 6 hours ago

Immigration boss sacked

Published 13 hours ago

Mothers raise concerns over breast pain during lactation

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.