20th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Mvolo family survives lightning strike

Mvolo family survives lightning strike

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

A man and his mother have sustained severe injuries after they were struck by lightning in Mvolo County of Western Equatorial state.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5PM in Mbasi area.

Ruben Across, his mother Alis Koja, and a younger sister – were in a tukul when lightning struck.

Testifying to Eye Radio, Ruben said the lightning threw them all out of the house.

He and the mother were struck unconscious.

“When I woke up from coma, I was surprised to see too many people at home. My mother was still lying on the floor. I thought she had died,” Across said.

“So I asked what happened and they told me we had been hit by lightning,”

“When I saw around, my mother was as if she died.”

Those who gathered at their compound reportedly refused to help Across and his mother over certain myths regarding lightning strike.

They believe anyone struck by lightning is cursed.

But a medical nurse, who attended to the victims, rescued them through first aid.

Lightning is defined as a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground.

According to National Geographic, lightning kills or can cause cardiac arrest, including injuries ranging from severe burns and permanent brain damage to memory loss and personality change.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 4

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Female journalists told to report sexual harassment at workplaces

Published 2 hours ago

Egyptian police detain two more suspects in the Akok case

Published 4 hours ago

Mvolo family survives lightning strike

Published 4 hours ago

Sherikat incident: five men to spend 10 years in prison

Published 6 hours ago

US vows to keep helping S Sudan address food insecurity

Published 10 hours ago

Immigration boss sacked

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.