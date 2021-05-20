Mvolo family survives lightning strike

A man and his mother have sustained severe injuries after they were struck by lightning in Mvolo County of Western Equatorial state.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5PM in Mbasi area.

Ruben Across, his mother Alis Koja, and a younger sister – were in a tukul when lightning struck.

Testifying to Eye Radio, Ruben said the lightning threw them all out of the house.

He and the mother were struck unconscious.

“When I woke up from coma, I was surprised to see too many people at home. My mother was still lying on the floor. I thought she had died,” Across said.

“So I asked what happened and they told me we had been hit by lightning,”

“When I saw around, my mother was as if she died.”

Those who gathered at their compound reportedly refused to help Across and his mother over certain myths regarding lightning strike.

They believe anyone struck by lightning is cursed.

But a medical nurse, who attended to the victims, rescued them through first aid.

Lightning is defined as a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground.

According to National Geographic, lightning kills or can cause cardiac arrest, including injuries ranging from severe burns and permanent brain damage to memory loss and personality change.

