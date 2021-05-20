20th May 2021
Sherikat incident: five men to spend 10 years in prison

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Protesters march at Sherikat on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after five civilians were shot dead by alleged Lual Marine's bodyguards | Credit | Facebook

The special court in Juba has sentenced five men to 10 years in jail for their role in the June 2020 Sherikat incident that led to the death of six civilians.

The convicts have been identified as Aron Mading Mayen, Peter Kur, Donato Akok Garang, Daniel Kuon Deng, and Joseph Kawaj Bol.

The five have also been fined 200 heads of cattle each as blood compensation to the relatives of the deceased.

They are also fined 30 cows each as a retribution to the wounded.

“They have to be paid in accordance with Dinka Bor customary law; blood compensation and restitution should be paid through civil proceeding,” said Duoth Kulang, presiding judge.

The convicts have until June the first to appeal against the verdict.

The sentencing of the five men came a day after the same court condemned two men to death by hanging for the death of military officer Lual Akok, a relative to President Salva Kiir, who was in the center of the deadly land dispute.

