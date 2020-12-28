28th December 2020
Fire destroys Abyei community radio

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

The radio console and other studio equipment damaged by the fire/Coutesy

The manager of a radio station in Abyei says an electrical fault has destroyed the studio on Christmas Eve while the station was on the air.

The station manager, Karbino Dut said an electric fault sparked the fire that destroyed studio equipment worth 50,000 US dollars.

“The police report said there was an electric shock inside the studio under the AC, the presenter was outside the studio when this incident happened in the main studio,” Mr. Dut told Eye Radio on Monday.

“The sponge of the filter in the studio increased the fire and also because the AC is working with gas, it led to an explosion and we couldn’t rescue our equipment because the smoke was too much.”

“All the equipment are damaged and we are not broadcasting since December 24 from 10 PM till today,” Mr. Dut added.

The radio was operational since March this year but the official opening was December 9th.

Broadcasting on FM 102.3, the radio covers an area of 60 KM radius.

Karbino Dut is now calling on sons and daughters of Abyei to contribute in order for them to put the station back on air.

Abyei FM is said to be supported by media development organization–Internews.

