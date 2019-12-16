16th December 2019
Fire destroys S. Sudanese refugee camp in Khartoum

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

Shelters at Takamol refugee camp burned down by the fire on Saturday. Credit: Facebook.

More than one thousand South Sudanese refugee families have reportedly been left homeless after fire destroyed their camp in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Camp leaders said the fire that started on Saturday morning razed through Takamol camp of Eastern Nile, destroying shelters and countless property.

Pictures shared on social media showed flames and black smoke shooting into the sky. Other videos showed women and children crying while some tried to rescue property from the fire.

Franco Sebastiano, one of the camp leaders told Eye Radio on Sunday that there were no casualties  but  some youth got minor burns in the process of fighting the fire.

Mr. Sebastiano said 80 percent of the camp-made up of make-shift shelters was burned down, leaving the victims with nowhere but to sleep in the open space.

“We are part of the people are affected by the fire, and I only managed to remain with the clothes I am wearing now,” Mr. Sebastiano told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“People have lost all their property including their shelters.  Our official documents got burned, nobody is left with something. Even little things for children for Christmas got burned but thank God we did not lose life, but its a huge damage caused by the fire.”

The fire was reportedly caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

Fire outbreaks are frequently reported in Sudanese refugee camps.

