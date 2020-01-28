28th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Five children abducted in Bieh State

Five children abducted in Bieh State

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 10 hours ago

A village in Bieh State | Credit Sight Savers

Five children have reportedly been abducted by suspected cattle raiders in Muotdiit County of Bieh State.

According to the area county commissioner , a group of armed criminals from the neighboring community attacked a cattle camp in Muotdiit County on Saturday and went away with 2,800 heads of cattle.

He said among the five abducted children are two boys and three girls aged between 8 and 15 years. One woman was also injured, he added.

“They attacked the place and many heads of cattle were raided,” Yuang Gatluak told Eye Radio on Tuesday from  Bieh State.  “Three children were taken in Palounch Payam and two other children were taken too within the Payam.”

Mr. Gatluak  added that the children were were abducted when they went to a riverside.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
29 killed in Abyei attack 1

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully 2

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 3

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate 4

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites 5

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published Friday, January 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t launches S. Sudan-Ethiopia road project

Published 9 hours ago

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S

Published 9 hours ago

Five children abducted in Bieh State

Published 10 hours ago

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published 1 day ago

Special court to try Tonj conflict instigators

Published 2 days ago

Sudanese Juba peace talks pushed to 4 Feb

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.