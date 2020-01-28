Five children abducted in Bieh State

Five children have reportedly been abducted by suspected cattle raiders in Muotdiit County of Bieh State.

According to the area county commissioner , a group of armed criminals from the neighboring community attacked a cattle camp in Muotdiit County on Saturday and went away with 2,800 heads of cattle.

He said among the five abducted children are two boys and three girls aged between 8 and 15 years. One woman was also injured, he added.

“They attacked the place and many heads of cattle were raided,” Yuang Gatluak told Eye Radio on Tuesday from Bieh State. “Three children were taken in Palounch Payam and two other children were taken too within the Payam.”

Mr. Gatluak added that the children were were abducted when they went to a riverside.