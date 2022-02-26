Flooding hampers relocation of IDPs in Juba to Unity state – official

This is according to the state minister of information David Gai.

According to a biometric registration update by the International Organization for Migration, there are currently more than 35,000 thousand IDPs in the three camps of Juba.

The civilians who fled the conflict are still living in dire situations in camp one, camp three and Mangateen camp in the country’s capital.

On Thursday, the government of Joseph Nguen Manytuil distributed food items to the IDPS residing in Juba POCs and Magaateen camp.

Gai says the food items including rice, flour and other supplements were intended to help the IDPs who went for months without food assistants.

“Our state is at the threat of flood, we are still engaged in this situation which has displaced almost 75% of our population as they are living in Juba,” Gai told Eye Radio.

“We don’t have a plan right now to relocate them to Unity State as before. So we are trying to see how best we can help them in terms of basic service where they are living.

“The state government under the leadership of Dr. Joseph Nguen Manytuil has pledged food items to IDPs to assist our people in Juba POCs.

“We need to make sure they are protected where they are and also stay for a while until we have a plan in place.”

The Unity government was mandated by the revitalized agreement to facilitate the rehabilitation and reintegration of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees.

But it has been three years since the formation The state minister of information David Gai says his government is now left without a plan to return the IDPs back to their homes.