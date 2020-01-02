3rd January 2020
Focus to beat February deadline, Kiir tells agreement bodies

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 21 hours ago

President Kiir chats with invited guests at the State House on Dec 31, 2019. Credit: Presidency.

President Salva Kiir has urged bodies tasked to implement the revitalized peace deal to focus and ensure that a unity government is formed by the February deadline.

South Sudan ravaged by civil war that started in 2013 is struggling to implement a peace deal signed in September 2018.

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement have already extended the pre-transitional period twice-in May and November last year to allow for full implementation of the security arrangements.

They include the cantonment, training and the unification of the necessary 83,000 forces into a professional national army.

The new deadline of February 22, 2020 is fast approaching with only 50 days remaining yet  government and opposition forces have not been unified as required by the peace deal.

Speaking at the State dinner, President Kiir promised to implement the revitalized peace deal to restore peace to the country.

“I promise you peace through full commitment to implement the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the republic of South Sudan and change of direction in government for the hope of all our people,” Kiir said on New Year’s Eve at the State House.

“I urge those given the responsibility to implement the revitalized agreement to focus and ensure that all the critical security provisions are completed in time for establishment of the revitalized transitional government of national unity by 22nd February 2020,” he added.

The end of year State dinner is an annual official function organized by the Office of the President to welcome the New Year.

The event was attended by senior government officials, signatories to the Revitalized Agreement, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries.

