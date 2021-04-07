7th April 2021
Home  |  National News | News   |   Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 17 mins ago

Victor Kpiawandu led a peace negation between the government and the former South Sudan National Liberation Movement in 2016 /Courtesy photo

The former Deputy Governor of the defunct Gbudue state has died.

Kpiawandu Victor also known as Victor Danda died at Nujum Clinic yesterday in Juba.

“Victor Kpiawandu passed on yesterday at 10 pm to actually what they called Diabetic ketoacidosis and we are yet to receive the report from the hospital but that is what exactly the doctor told me is the cause of his death,” Badagbu Daniel, a family member told Eye Radio Wednesday morning.

The late Kpiawandu was 62.

Victor Kpiawandu led a peace negation between the government and the former South Sudan National Liberation Movement in 2016.

A former member of the Khartoum-based Government of National Unity, Kpiawandu sat on the Council of States in the national assembly before he was appointed deputy governor in Gbudue in 2016.

After the creation of the 32 states, Mr. Kpiawandu became the Speaker of the defunct Gbudue state legislative Assembly in 2017.

7th April 2021

