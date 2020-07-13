13th July 2020
Four die in Yirol cattle raidTaxes are being diverted – KiirNelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies aged 59Fire guts Juba's Gudele Two MarketMammoth crowd deifies Covid-19 guidelines to welcome Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal governor

Four die in Yirol cattle raid

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 3 mins ago

File: A cattle camp in South Sudan. Courtesy

At least four people have reportedly been killed in a cattle-related attack in Yirol County, Lakes State, over the weekend.

The fighting was triggered by cattle theft when armed youth from Panyinjar attacked youth at Kare cattle camp, according to the secretary of the defunct Eastern Lakes.

However, Barnaba Mayor said the situation is now calm.

Mayor believes the only solution to cattle rustling is a nationwide disarmament.

“The only way to solve this is disarmament, because the cattle keepers all over South Sudan are disturbing peace,” Mayor told Eye Radio.

Last week, President Salva Kiir hinted that the government would soon initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.

But some members of the public criticized the president for issuing directives without follow-up, leaving many of his promises unimplemented.

13th July 2020

