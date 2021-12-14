Goods entering Nimule still blocked as K-Polygone defies ministerial order

The flow of goods at Nimule is still being hindered as the company suspended by the Ministry of Trade defied ministerial order.

This is according to the Chairperson of the East African Divers Association.

Last week, the Ministry of Trade and Industry suspended a contract agreement it had signed with K-Polygone SAS over a violation.

According to the agreement, K-Polygone SAS would manage Electronic Cargo Tracking into South Sudan.

But, the company reportedly went on and contracted a sub-contractor in Uganda to do the job.

The partner company, IVESCO Uganda Limited, then allegedly introduced extra charges on transporters, something importers protested against – disrupting the flow of goods into the country since last week.

Following the complaints, the National Ministry of Trade and Industry last week issued an order terminating the deal with K-Polygone and suspended its operations.

However, Sudi Mwatela who heads the East African Drivers Association said the companies have not adhered to the ministerial order.

“The suspension of K-Polygone by the South Sudan government seems not to be working because some of the trucks are still stuck in Malaba and others here in Elegu and Nimule. Waiting for K-polygone to response,” Biar said.

“Some goods like Fuel, Rice, Sugar, Cigarettes, Garment and textile are still required to obtain the certificate before it is release while the letter to suspend this was very clear but still there are some goods subjected to pay.”

The Chairperson of South Sudan clearance agents in Nimule town, Deng Daniel confirmed the matter.

He now appeals to the Trade and Industry Ministry to intervene, saying goods have hardly been coming into South Sudan.

“It is having a great impact on the inflow of goods in the country, as I stated, it is only those cargo that complied with the demand of K-polygone that are entering in the country,” said Daniel.

“The rest that defied the payment they are barred from entering the country. They believed that when the minister suspended K-polygone and its partners everything will returned to normal.

“Right now we are not receiving any goods coming from Uganda except this small cargo coming from Uganda.”

