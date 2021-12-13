IGAD demands $9 million from S Sudan

The regional body –IGAD, is demanding more than $9 million in arrears from South Sudan as part of its membership fee.



The revelation comes as the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei said, the block has suspended the country’s membership for failing to meet its financial obligations.

South Sudan joined IGAD, four months after it proclaimed its independence from Sudan in July 2011.

As part of membership contributions to the regional body, the young nation is expected to annually pay its membership fees.

In a statement dated September 16, 2021, IGAD had notified President Salva Kiir, his government needed to pay it accrued by the end of 2020 arrears as well as what it calls 2021 assessed contributions.

“The Secretariat further confirms that the arrears for South Sudan as at 31st December 2020 was 8, 152,096. Therefore, the IGAD Secretariat requested for the Ministry’s intervention to pay arrears 8, 152,096 US dollars plus the 2021 assessed contributions of 1, 630,539 totaling 9,782 635 US dollars so as to facilitate the operations of the Secretariat.” The letter seen by Eye Radio, addressed to President Salva Kiir partly read.

According to the IGAD Secretariat, South Sudan is obliged to do so under the agreement establishing IGAD under article 14 on state resources.

The article stipulates that failure to do so, a member state will be barred from speaking and voting at the meetings of Executive and organs of the Authority.

The articles also mandated the Secretariat to bar a member state from presenting candidates from managerial positions.

And in a situation the Secretary obtains a bank overdraft to facilitate its operations, the member state becomes liable to pay interest accruing from the overdrafts.

However, on Friday, the Minister of Information, Michel Makuei said, the government has been unable to clear the arrears, making it lose about 14 positions at IGAD.

It’s not clear if the IGAD secretariat has secured an overdraft to cover South Sudan’s arrears for its work.

