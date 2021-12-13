Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

An activist has called on the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar to remove Elizabeth Acuei, the minister of health over incompetency.



Acuei was appointed through the ticket of SPLM /A-IO in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister was booed by members of parliament for being so informal during a presentation at the august house.

Among other cabinet ministers and heads of government institutions, Elizabeth Acuei appeared before the lawmakers to explain why people affected by the flash floods are still suffering.

In her presentation, Acuei was vague, especially when she was unable to describe – with clarity – some of the challenges facing her docket.

She also referred to honorable members of parliament by their names, by omitting the honorific ‘honorable”.

At some point, she referred to female lawmakers as ladies, a blatant violation of rules and traditions of the parliament.

On Friday, a clip of Acuei also circulated on social media indicating her failure to pronounce the word eradication during the 16th annual review meeting for Guinea Worm eradication in South Sudan.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Ter Manyang Gatwech, the Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy urged Machar to take action before parliament impeached her.

“Hon Elizabeth Acuei failed to prove herself to demonstrate the competency at a time she was required by the lawmakers to do so,” Manyang stated in a statement.

He says it is concerned that the health minister may not make any necessary reforms as stipulated by the revitalized peace agreement.

Manyang cautioned peace parties, the incumbent TGoNU, SPLM/A-IO, SSOA, FDs and OPP of bringing incompetence leaders who can’t meet the expectations of the South Sudanese during the implementation of peace agreement.

The peace agreement talks about the institutional reforms in which it’s supposed to be reflected in the section of the representatives according to the R-ARCSS.

“We believe citizens deserve a competent leader who can be informed that’s grounded in science and truth, and analysis rooted in authority and integrity,” the statement stated.

He points out that the peace parties should make the best choice during the selection of the candidates.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the unity government shall implement the treaty and restore permanent and sustainable peace, economy, humanitarian situation, institutional reforms and transitional justice and stability in the country.

However, three years have elapsed with security, economic, health and other reforms still to be realized.

