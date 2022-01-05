5th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Governor Adil appoints Oliver Modi, EBC acting Managing Director

Governor Adil appoints Oliver Modi, EBC acting Managing Director

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Oliver Modi, a journalist and also former President of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan - courtesy

The Governor of Central Equatoria State appointed the former President of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan as acting Managing Director of Equator Broadcasting Corporation last evening.

In a Gubernatorial Decree No.01/2022 issued yesterday, Emmanuel Adil Anthony relieved Karlo Arigo Wani from being the Managing Director of the state broadcasting corporation and replaced him with Oliver Modi in a discrete decree.

In a separate decree, Adil appointed Victor Keri Wani as a Technical Advisor for Equator Broadcasting Corporation.

He also reconstituted and appointed a new board of directors appointing seven members.

They include, Karlo Arigo Wani- as Chairperson and Margaret Peter Abudi-Deputy Chairperson.

Others include Muki Batali Bull, Anna Nimiriano, the Editor In-Chief of Juba Monitor Newspaper, Rejoice Tio Samson of SSBC, Faraj Juma Zaid and  Stanlaus Tombe  all as Members.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war 1

Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war

Published Monday, January 3, 2022

Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee 2

Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee

Published 13 hours ago

Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50 3

Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50

Published Friday, December 31, 2021

Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee 4

Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market 5

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Adil appoints Oliver Modi, EBC acting Managing Director

Published 8 hours ago

Juba records 29 cases of sexual violence in December

Published 8 hours ago

Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t urged to support visually impaired with braille materials

Published 13 hours ago

9 killed by Misseriya in separate incidents in Aweil East

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.