Governor Adil appoints Oliver Modi, EBC acting Managing Director

The Governor of Central Equatoria State appointed the former President of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan as acting Managing Director of Equator Broadcasting Corporation last evening.
In a Gubernatorial Decree No.01/2022 issued yesterday, Emmanuel Adil Anthony relieved Karlo Arigo Wani from being the Managing Director of the state broadcasting corporation and replaced him with Oliver Modi in a discrete decree.
In a separate decree, Adil appointed Victor Keri Wani as a Technical Advisor for Equator Broadcasting Corporation.
He also reconstituted and appointed a new board of directors appointing seven members.
They include, Karlo Arigo Wani- as Chairperson and Margaret Peter Abudi-Deputy Chairperson.
Others include Muki Batali Bull, Anna Nimiriano, the Editor In-Chief of Juba Monitor Newspaper, Rejoice Tio Samson of SSBC, Faraj Juma Zaid and Stanlaus Tombe all as Members.
Published 8 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 13 hours ago
Published 13 hours ago
Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.