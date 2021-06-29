Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

The bodyguard of the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State has died under mysterious circumstances in Wau over the weekend, according to the state minister of information.

Ogena Elias Ibrahim, 32, was found dead in her house in Lok-lokko on Sunday.

She was among the close guards of Governor Sarah Cleto.

She’s a mother of three children and a police officer with the rank of second lieutenant. It is not clear what led to her death.

However, the information minister further denied social media reports that Ogena Elias died in the house of the Governor.

“There are some rumors that she died at the governor’s house, but she died at her house in Lok-lokko residential area. They found her lying on the bed,” Arkangelo stated.

He added that they were still waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death.

