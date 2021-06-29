29th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town | File photo

The bodyguard of the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State has died under mysterious circumstances in Wau over the weekend, according to the state minister of information.

Ogena Elias Ibrahim, 32, was found dead in her house in Lok-lokko on Sunday.

She was among the close guards of Governor Sarah Cleto.

She’s a mother of three children and a police officer with the rank of second lieutenant. It is not clear what led to her death.

However, the information minister further denied social media reports that Ogena Elias died in the house of the Governor.

“There are some rumors that she died at the governor’s house, but she died at her house in Lok-lokko residential area. They found her lying on the bed,” Arkangelo stated.

He added that they were still waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66 1

The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar 2

Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar

Published Monday, June 28, 2021

‘Youth unemployment politicized’ to attack aid workers -Hoth Mai 3

‘Youth unemployment politicized’ to attack aid workers -Hoth Mai

Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes public media bodies, with Mary Ajith as head of SSBC 4

Kiir reconstitutes public media bodies, with Mary Ajith as head of SSBC

Published Thursday, June 24, 2021

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm 5

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Published Sunday, June 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t wants Rome peace talks resumed after 9 July celebrations

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Published 4 hours ago

Ethiopia declares ceasefire in Tigray as rebels enter Mekelle

Published 6 hours ago

Aweil court finds activist guilty of defamation

Published 8 hours ago

AU concerned by exclusion of AstraZeneca in new EU passport system

Published 9 hours ago

Fourth Oil & Power conference to focus on energy, infrastructure

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.