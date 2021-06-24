Gov’t inks $113.2 million food security deal with World Bank

South Sudan will receive more than $100 million as grants from the World Bank to support food security in the country.

The Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, and the international financial institution signed the deal today in Juba.

The $113.2 million aims to boost agricultural productivity and support livelihood resilience among the local communities.

Part of the money will also be spent on countering locust invasion.

Agriculture Minister, Josephine Lagu, and Finance Minister, Athian Diing inked the deal.

“The two project agreements were specifically crafted to… increase agricultural production, restore rural livelihoods, and contribute to ending food and nutrition insecurity,” said Josephine Lagu.

The World Bank urged the government to diligently implement the projects it has signed with the institution.

The bank’s Regional Country Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan said the proper execution of the projects will rebuild international donor trust in the government.

“If it is done successfully, it can restore more hope and confidence to the partners to put everything back to South Sudanese to do by themselves and they accompany,” Ousmane Dione stated.

“And this can happen in an environment of peace.”

In response, Minister Lagu assured the World Bank of the government’s “commitment and determination to make [the projects] a success than the previous ones.”