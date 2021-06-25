Security forces in search of killer bandits in Nasir

Security forces in Upper Nile state are reportedly looking for the killers of two people this week in Nasir County.

On June 20, 2021, suspected criminals killed an SSPDF soldier identified as second Lieutenant Deng Marol at Wath-wäär checkpoint.

They also took five guns from the outpost and disappeared with them.

On the same day, criminals believed to be a couple also killed a man called Duol Wanding Thich from Cië-Mach-Lony.

“We are now searching and the security forces are looking for them and they will be brought to justice,” said Duol Kun Thian, Nasir County Commissioner.

In another incident, fighting also broke out between SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces at Ketbek barrack on the same day. Two women were injured and transferred to Ulang County for treatment.

These incidents created panic in the County.

“Things are now come back to normal, shops are open and business is on as usual. There is no tension,” Kun said.

Previously Commissioner Duol Kun told Eye Radio that the town has been experiencing an influx of people from the surrounding villages as well as the internally displaced camps in Juba and the state.

The UN reported that previous inter-communal violence in Ulang and Nasir in south-eastern Upper Nile State also led to displacement and food insecurity.

There are no shelters and facilities for the returnees to settle in.

