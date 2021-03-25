25th March 2021
Gov’t reveals plan to reopen schools in May

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

The government is likely to reopen schools in May after being closed for months due to the surge in coronavirus cases, this is according to the Minister of General Education and Instruction.

Last month, the task force on coronavirus renewed the ban on social gathering – including sports, religious and cultural events in a bit to control the surge of the virus.

It also maintained the closure of private and public schools across the country.

Minister Awut Deng suggested that the schools will reopen safely and securely.

She was speaking in Juba on Wednesday during the handing over of newly printed primary and secondary school textbooks.

“Availability of enough textbooks is going to be the key to our preparation to reopening of schools this year because of COVID-19,” said the Minister of  General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng.

“It is important that we observe the protocols and this is one of the projects that is going to make it possible for us to observe the protocol.”

“In May,  we are going to open but the books will be in state and schools before May.”

In January, the undersecretary in the ministry of General Education said schools will first be disinfected ahead of the reopening.

Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyol added that all schools will be required to measure the temperature of every child before entering the school premises.

The school children will also be required to wear masks and wash hands regularly.

