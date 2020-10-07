Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium

The government has suspended work at the Juba Stadium after a section under construction collapsed on Tuesday.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports, no renovation shall take place to pave way for investigations.

In April last year, GS Construction Company was contracted by FIFA to reconstruct the only national stadium in the country.

The project of $5 million project resulted in the overhaul of the entire stadium.

Over the last 24 hours, angry South Sudanese online began to circulate images of the collapsed section of the Juba stadium.

They demanded that the Minister of Youth and Sports intervenes.

In defence, the Managing Director of GS Construction Company described the incident as a minor problem.

“I want to clarify this happens [even] in so many construction places, and it has nothing to do with the structure of the stadium” Girma Safario stated.

“Dring the placing of the fresh concrete, the crane knocked the support cabin leading to the fresh concrete pouring down.”

However, the Minister of Youth and Sports decided to suspect the construction until further notice.

“We have to hear from the technocrats, they will be the ones to tell us if it is a structural defect,” Dr. Albino Bol told the press.

“I said, I will have a problem with the company and we will take the company to court .”

The stadium was initially planned to be completed in February this year but got delayed due to the untimely disbursement of funds by FIFA.

The project is being supervised by the South Sudan Football Association.

