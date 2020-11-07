7th November 2020
Gruesome accident claims four in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

 

A grisly accident along Tombura road in Juba last night has claimed the lives of four people.

According to an eyewitness who preferred to remain unnamed,  the four were knocked down by a primo car.

Some of the victims were said to be trying to board a Boda Boda motorcycle when the driver of the primo car believed to be drunk ran over them.

The accident occurred at around eight in the evening according to eyewitnesses.

The first person died on the spot while the other three died at Juba Teaching Hospital where they were rushed.

The deceased are identified as Hassan Abdul Jalil 34, Habib Abdulaziz Adam, 30, Abdul Karim Abbas, 32 — all foreign nationals.

A South Sudanese only identified as Lonyi, is the fourth victim.

Police in Juba were not immediately available to comment.

However, eyewitnesses say the driver involved in the accident had run away but he was later arrested.

