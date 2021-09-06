Guinean commandos convene mandatory cabinet meeting

The leadership of Special Forces in Guinea has called for a must-attend meeting with ministers.

Headed up by Lt.-Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the new military leaders ousted President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

Those who refuse to attend the 11:00 GMT meeting will be considered rebels, a statement on state TV said.

It partly reads: “Any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion.”

The head of the country’s Special Forces, Col. Doumbouya, said his soldiers had seized power because they want to end rampant corruption and mismanagement, Aljazeera reported.

President Condé was re-elected for a controversial third term in office amid violent protests in 2020.

The veteran opposition leader was first elected in 2010 in the country’s first democratic transfer of power.

Despite overseeing some economic progress, he has since been accused of presiding over numerous human rights abuses and harassment of his critics.

“We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people,” Doumbouya said.

“Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea any more, we just need to make love to her.”

President Condé, 83, remains in detention, but his fate is unclear, several media outlets reported.

The UN, African Union, and regional body Ecowas have condemned the coup and called for a return to civilian rule.

However, there were reported celebrations among the people in many neighborhoods in the capital.

The nation of 13 million people – one of the world’s poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources – has long been beset by political instability.

