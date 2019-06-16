Health ministry appealing for funds to stop spread of Ebola into SSD

The Ministry of Health has appealed for 12 million US dollars in order to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus from Uganda and Congo.

Speaking during the launch of the second Ebola Preparedness Plan on Thursday, the Director-General, Dr. Richard Laku appealed to donors to avail the money so that the virus is kept away from entering South Sudan.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Laku said urgent steps must be taken if South Sudan is to prevent the Ebola virus from entering the country.

“We have to also make sure that we respond quickly in case the virus crosses over in to South Sudan. We have to improve existing surveillance with greater focus on community surveillance, scale up trainings for front line health workers, and improve or increase the numbers of isolation units.”

“He further said that there is need for communication and community mobilization and a containment plan. So this new plan calls for support from our partners.”

Dr. Laku says the launch of the new plan was built on achievements from the previous periods. It identifies gaps and key activities for another six months.