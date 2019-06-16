17th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   ‘I will not rebel because of position’-Philip Aguer

‘I will not rebel because of position’-Philip Aguer

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 12 hours ago

Philip Aguer Panyang, overnor of Jonglei State from 2005-2019. [Photo credit| SSBC]

The recently sacked governor of Jonglei state Phillip Aguer Panyang says he will never rebel against the government even after losing his position.

Aguer says that he leaves office with no intention of turning against the people he served so well.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, the ex-governor says the act of rebelling is dragging the country backwards.

“I have been a rebel once in my life – that is against the Khartoum government that killed and marginalized our people. But I will never rebel even if i lost my job. I have done my best. I helped in liberating the country. I talked my people of Jonglei state in to committing to unity, development and come together with the rest of South Sudanese. I believe that is enough. ”

Phillip denounces politicians forming rebellions for winning back political positions – saying the behavior is one the main root causes fueling conflict in South Sudan.

He reveals that he will now embark on lecturing at Dr. John Garang Memorial University, where he was a part-time lecturer since his appointment as the governor.

“I will be happy to pursue some academic activities but I will continue to be a committed SPLM member. And whenever SPLM need me, I am ready and available to contribute to the building of a united South Sudan.”

In a republican decree on Wednesday, President Salva Kiir relieved Philip Aguer Panyang without explanation.

Phillip Aguer was one of the 28 governors for the newly created 28 states. He has been in office for four years.

The ex-governor is said to have improved relations with neighboring states, built state’s secretariat worth 15 Million SSP, and improved peaceful co-existence among communities in Jonglei State.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High court sentences Biar, Kerubino 1

High court sentences Biar, Kerubino

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 2

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Lawyers to sue Interior Minister over “dangerous and unlawful” directives 3

Lawyers to sue Interior Minister over “dangerous and unlawful” directives

Published Monday, June 10, 2019

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court 4

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan 5

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Published Friday, June 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘I will not rebel because of position’-Philip Aguer

Published 12 hours ago

Health ministry appealing for funds to stop spread of Ebola into SSD

Published 12 hours ago

Government to borrow 500 million dollars to fund Infrastructural dev’t

Published 13 hours ago

Kiir advises against crude oil advances

Published 1 day ago

Five governors summoned over insecurity in their states

Published 2 days ago

Jonglei gov’t investigating alleged police brutality against school children

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.