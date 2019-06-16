‘I will not rebel because of position’-Philip Aguer

The recently sacked governor of Jonglei state Phillip Aguer Panyang says he will never rebel against the government even after losing his position.

Aguer says that he leaves office with no intention of turning against the people he served so well.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, the ex-governor says the act of rebelling is dragging the country backwards.

“I have been a rebel once in my life – that is against the Khartoum government that killed and marginalized our people. But I will never rebel even if i lost my job. I have done my best. I helped in liberating the country. I talked my people of Jonglei state in to committing to unity, development and come together with the rest of South Sudanese. I believe that is enough. ”

Phillip denounces politicians forming rebellions for winning back political positions – saying the behavior is one the main root causes fueling conflict in South Sudan.

He reveals that he will now embark on lecturing at Dr. John Garang Memorial University, where he was a part-time lecturer since his appointment as the governor.

“I will be happy to pursue some academic activities but I will continue to be a committed SPLM member. And whenever SPLM need me, I am ready and available to contribute to the building of a united South Sudan.”

In a republican decree on Wednesday, President Salva Kiir relieved Philip Aguer Panyang without explanation.

Phillip Aguer was one of the 28 governors for the newly created 28 states. He has been in office for four years.

The ex-governor is said to have improved relations with neighboring states, built state’s secretariat worth 15 Million SSP, and improved peaceful co-existence among communities in Jonglei State.