‘Our people are missing out on development’ -new Jonglei Governor

The governors of Jonglei and Buma states have pledged to continue with the efforts of addressing the root causes of communal violence and prioritize development in their respective states.

The two states have been experiencing problems, including killing, child abduction and revenge attacks.

The newly appointed governor for Jonglei, Maker Thiong said cattle rustling and other forms of violence have denied the people of greater Jonglei the benefits of the vast resources available in the area.

The economy of Jonglei is dependent on livestock, wildlife and tourism, and agricultural produce.

A Human Security Survey done by PAX and Action Network of Small Arms noted that lack of livelihood opportunities, poor governance at the local and national levels, competition over resources, easy access to weapons, political conspiracies, tribalism are the most likely factor to cause conflict in greater Jonglei.

Maker Thiong was appointed last week -replacing Philip Aguer Panyang.

Aguer who developed a good working relations with Buma state governor, David Yau Yau has been praised for reuniting abducted children with their families, and working to address rampant violence between their states.

“We should come together, reconcile our ranks and try to do things we we think we are not enjoying -which is development,” Governor Maker said during his swearing-in ceremony at the State House, J1, in Juba.

“We have to develop our people, our nation and enjoy the huge resources we have,” he said.

Mr. Maker took the oath of office in the presence of – among others -Information Minister, Michael Makuei, Cabinet Minister, Dr. Elia Lomoro and Buma state governor, David Yau Yau.

“I promise -Maker Thiong, that I will work hand-in-hand with you so that we can bring peace to our people,” Yau Yau said.

People in greater Jonglei are mostly agro-pastoralists, who combine cattle-rearing with wet season agriculture.

“We have to promote the peace initiative in our entire communities that are always living in chaotic situations,” Yau Yau added.