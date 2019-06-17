Makuei clarifies orders to shoot at motorists

The Minister of Information says security offices are permitted to shoot at the tires of a tinted vehicle, if the driver refuses to stop, but not shoot at the motorists as previously indicated by the Interior Minister.

Michael Makuei clarified that the order is meant to disable a moving vehicle if the driver does not comply with orders to stop and be searched.

Last week, Michael Chanjiek had told police officers that he believes tinted car owners that are disobedient to traffic rules are criminals and should be shot at.

The order caused a public outcry – with lawyers, lawmakers, and activists calling it unconstitutional as the Traffic Act, 2003 of South Sudan does not mention it.

Many argued that this directive will provide an opportunity for dishonest police officers to continue extorting money from the public.

But after raising the matter at the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, the council agreed to only direct the shooting to the tires of a moving vehicle.

Makuei told the press that the public should not misinterpret the order to mean unlawful shooting of any motorist.

He said over the past weeks, there have been reports of criminals shooting at people, and escaping in tinted vehicles.

Makuei said these are the people being targeted by the police.

He also urged the public to cooperate with the organized forces in regards to the tinted vehicles.

“What he actually meant was that the police officers have to disable the cars by shooting at the tryes if the driver does not want to stop when ordered to,” Makuei said.

“There were many incidences here in Juba where riders in tinted cars shot at people. If you are authorized to drive tinted cars, please carry your own authorization letter with you,” he added.

He said anyone who is not authorized to have tinted windows for his vehicle must remove it immediately and respect the law.

“If you are not authorized, please you listen to orders of the police and remove that tint. But if you resist and run away, the police has the right to stop you because you have actually committed an offense. They can disable your car by shooting at the tyre,” the Minister of Information has said.