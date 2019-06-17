17th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   ‘Implementation of peace in SSD must remain uninterrupted’-Tibor Nagy

‘Implementation of peace in SSD must remain uninterrupted’-Tibor Nagy

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 hours ago

Tibor Nagy, United States Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, delivers his keynote address at Carnegie Mellon University yesterday. [Photo credit|Emmanuel Kwizera. | The New Times]

The US Assistant Secretary of Bureau for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy has called for uninterrupted implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan despite the crisis Sudan.

Early last week, the African Union suspended Sudan from the continental body over the Transitional Military Council’s bloody crackdown on protestors.

The US official said the international community should prevent the escalation of the on-going political turmoil in the Sudan from impacting negatively on the region –including the peace process in South Sudan –where Sudan is the main guarantor.

Mr. Nagy reiterates the United States commitment to support peace efforts in South Sudan.

He was speaking during a tele-conference from Addis Ababa on Friday.

“We the international community need to make sure that the events in Sudan do not negatively impact on the ongoing peace processes in South Sudan. As a matter of fact, we disused with members of the government in Sudan, and with our partners who are following South Sudanese peace process.”

Tibor Nagy was sent by the Trump administration to Khartoum to meet with the Transitional Military Council, opposition and civil society groups.

This came after the military brutally cracked down on the Sudanese protestors – with over 100 people left dead and countless others wounded.

Sudan is the guarantor to the revitalized peace agreement.

Popular Stories
High court sentences Biar, Kerubino 1

High court sentences Biar, Kerubino

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 2

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan 3

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Published Friday, June 14, 2019

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court 4

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Kiir advises against crude oil advances 5

Kiir advises against crude oil advances

Published Saturday, June 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudanese decry government’s ‘borrowing tendencies’

Published 51 mins ago

CAF appoints S. Sudanese to coordinate at AFCON

Published 3 hours ago

Red Army advised to focus on issues that builds not destroy

Published 12 hours ago

‘Implementation of peace in SSD must remain uninterrupted’-Tibor Nagy

Published 12 hours ago

Makuei clarifies orders to shoot at motorists

Published 13 hours ago

‘Our people are missing out on development’ -new Jonglei Governor

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.