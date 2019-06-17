‘Implementation of peace in SSD must remain uninterrupted’-Tibor Nagy

The US Assistant Secretary of Bureau for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy has called for uninterrupted implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan despite the crisis Sudan.

Early last week, the African Union suspended Sudan from the continental body over the Transitional Military Council’s bloody crackdown on protestors.

The US official said the international community should prevent the escalation of the on-going political turmoil in the Sudan from impacting negatively on the region –including the peace process in South Sudan –where Sudan is the main guarantor.

Mr. Nagy reiterates the United States commitment to support peace efforts in South Sudan.

He was speaking during a tele-conference from Addis Ababa on Friday.

“We the international community need to make sure that the events in Sudan do not negatively impact on the ongoing peace processes in South Sudan. As a matter of fact, we disused with members of the government in Sudan, and with our partners who are following South Sudanese peace process.”

Tibor Nagy was sent by the Trump administration to Khartoum to meet with the Transitional Military Council, opposition and civil society groups.

This came after the military brutally cracked down on the Sudanese protestors – with over 100 people left dead and countless others wounded.

Sudan is the guarantor to the revitalized peace agreement.