Red Army advised to focus on issues that builds not destroy

A renowned SPLA veteran who has been accredited for taking care of child soldiers during the liberation struggle, Brigadier General Victoria Adhar has warned members of the Red Army Foundation against copying the conducts of the current leaders in South Sudan.

Adhar who took care of children enrolled into the SPLA in the 1980s and 1990s taught the “Jesh Amer,” who in 2012 –after becoming adults –formed the Red Army Foundation.

She led the Red Army in Ponyido, and later fled with them to Kakuma Camp in Kenya where she collaborated with UN in opening a feeding center for the Red Army members.

The foundation elected Daniel Deng Bol after the independence of South Sudan to help the foundation become self-reliant and beneficial to former child soldiers and the youths of South Sudan.

But recently, the Red Army has been embroiled in power struggle, with a group unilaterally declaring a new leadership and accusing Mr. Deng of corruption and mismanagement of the foundation’s funds.

The allegations were dismissed by Deng Bol and other senior members of the foundation, who said the leadership of the foundation is determined by an election within the Board of Trustees.

This week the board made up of senior SSPDF and SPLM officials met and endorsed Deng and his team for 2 more years.

Speaking during the meeting held in Juba on Saturday, General Adhar stressed that leadership wrangles is a bad sign for the youths in the country.

“I worked so hard and was ready to die for the people and my children during our struggle for independence. I do not want the struggles to go in vain. I am very proud of the red army foundation; being one of the founders. Please don’t follow what our leaders are doing. You are the foundation of this country.”

The Red Army legal advisor – Antipas Nyok echoed the veteran female army leader – saying the foundation should focus on issues that builds it.

“Well, you were children that grew up in the revolutionary struggle. There are often progressive and regressive currents in all such movements. But I am warning you to never copy examples of regressive forces.”

A committee has been formed to dialogue with the split group in the foundation, and to present its findings as soon as possible.