17th June 2019
CAF appoints S. Sudanese to coordinate at AFCON

Author : Koang Pal | Published: 1 min ago

Victor Lawrence Lual in the past football event.

A South Sudanese national has been assigned to be a general coordinator for all Group B matches at the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Alexandria, Egypt.
The 2019 Afcon kickoff on June 21st to July 19th with 24 nations featuring for the first time.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Victor Lawrence Lual who has been coordinating matches for South Sudan Football Association says that he is ready for the job to represent the country.

“I have just arrived in Alexandria a few moments ago, and ready to coordinate the matches to the best of my abilities,” said Lual on Saturday.

The Group B fixtures that Lawrence will be coordinating include Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi with all matches to be played at the Alexandria Stadium.

Mr. Lawrence is among eight assistant coordinators selected by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The only South Sudanese football coordinator has also coordinated matches at the U-17 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which took place in April in Tanzania.

Mr. Lawrence has previously coordinated football matches during the CAF Champion’s League and Confederation cup games last season.

Egypt plays Zimbabwe in the opening game of the 24 teams Africa Cup of Nation on Friday, June 21st.

