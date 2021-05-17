Health ministry downsizes Covid-19 response force

At least 14 frontline health workers have lost their jobs after the Ministry of Health laid off some of its coronavirus workforces due to funding shortages.

Those affected are Coronavirus case management and mortality surveillance employees across the country.

According to Dr. Angelo Guop, the Chief of Operations on Coronavirus, fourteen were terminated from their jobs, leaving only fourteen others behind.

In addition, 23 sentinel sites have also been closed down with just three sites remaining in Juba.

The World Health Organization which supports the government in addressing the pandemic confirmed that there was a shortfall in the funding required.

“We had a Covid plan developed last year and it ran up to 31st March 2021,” said Joseph Francis Wamala, a Senior Epidemiologist at the WHO South Sudan office.

“The budget was nearly 160 million USD and only 41 percent of that plan was funded. So those were some of the funds we received in the 41 percent and part of the funding went to incentives.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Doctor Richard Lako disclosed that the insufficient funding has forced the government to recall all its staff deployed at the Nimule border point.

These include laboratory technicians, sample collectors as well as coronavirus surveillance teams.

Dr. Lako told the media on Sunday that the frontline workers were paid incentives by the World Health Organization.

“Although we are seeing few cases, the neighboring countries are seeing new trends, Ethiopia and Kenya are seeing an increase in cases. So if we relax, we will be surprised,” Dr. Laku warned on Sunday.

He disclosed that the health ministry is seeking alternative funding from the government of South Sudan.

